Princeton police dogs expand capabilities of the department

(From left) Princeton officer Erik Sorenson and K9 officer gus pose in front of a police vehicle with officer Sara Rokey and K9 officer Lucy. (Derek Barichello)

Lucy and Gus have made a name for themselves in the Princeton community. They are the Princeton Police Department’s K-9 officers.

Their human partners, Eric Sorenson for Gus and Sara Rokey for Lucy, have conducted many demonstrations, including for school children and at National Night Out. The K-9 duo has given the department more tactical capabilities from making arrests to finding missing people.

Gus, a Belgian Malinois, specializes in detecting narcotics and tracking humans. Lucy, a bloodhound, detects a scent, then stays on that scent for the duration of her search. Instead of getting another dual purpose dog, Police Chief Tom Kammerer opted to bring a bloodhound to the department, which goes along with Princeton’s Dementia Friendly Program should Lucy be needed to detect a missing person.

“They do different things, and that gives us options,” said Rokey, who was named the 2015 Officer of the Year in Princeton. “Lucy is the only bloodhound in the area. The closest one is Kane County. Once she catches a scent on a pair of shoes or some clothes, she stays on it until she finds the person on the other end.”

Gus and Lucy are with Sorenson and Rokey the entire day. They work with them and then they go home as a pair. The officers said that it is best to get to know and bond with their K-9s.

“I see [Gus] more than my family,” Sorenson said. “They become a part of your family.”

Sorenson said Gus feeds off his energy. If he’s looking for a missing person not suspected of any wrongdoing, Gus likely will be passive if they find the individual, but the opposite is true. Sorenson said if he’s amped up and seeking a suspect in a manhunt, Gus may be aggressive.

Sorenson said when he makes school or community visits, Gus has to be in a harness and people aren’t allowed within 15 feet of him. Lucy is the opposite, Rokey said. During school or community visits, people are allowed to pet her and be social with her. Lucy, however, will give occasional howls – a trademark of bloodhounds.

“She’s a sweetheart,” Rokey said.

The third grade classes in Princeton read about the relationship police officers have with their K-9 companions, and Lucy and Gus make classroom visits.

“They are so happy to see the dogs,” Sorenson said. “They see them, get excited about it, then they tell their parents or their families, or the other kids and that helps let the community know they are available.”

Rokey said the Princeton Police Department has not had to use Lucy on a manhunt. Despite that, the two work on a daily basis practicing picking up scents and tracking them down. Rokey said it’s important for her to learn Lucy’s tendencies, because the K-9 can be thrown off her scent or pick up another scent, and Rokey has to be able to discern that from her behavior.

Sorenson said he also regularly trains with Gus. The K-9 has been instrumental in a number of drug busts, because he can sniff around vehicles and detect drugs. Asset forfeitures collected from drug busts help contribute to food, veterinarian and other costs of keeping Lucy and Gus. The police department also receives regular donations.

Rokey and Sorenson believe the program is a positive one, especially since the dogs can be used regionally. Other departments can call for their assistance.

“They are ready to help 24/7,” Sorenson said. “We’re here to help.”

Princeton police officer Sara Rokey poses with her bloodhound and K-9 Lucy. (Derek Barichello)