Letters: We Thank All Illinois Valley First Responders, Bureau County

First Responder Pat Stier: Thank you for your many, many years of dedication to Sheffield Rescue! Congrats to retirement at the end of this year! Irreplaceable woman! Allison Foster

First Responder Officer Sara Rokey: We at Greenfield Retirement Home in Princeton all appreciate Officer Sara Rokey and Lucy who keep Princeton safe! We especially enjoy seeing both when they come to Greenfield and visit with our seniors! Thank you! Christine Thompson

All First Responders: Thank you very much for the hero who stepped forward to save me at a time when my life was in danger. No amount of words can express my gratitude to you. Thank you, I will learn from you in the future and pass on your spirit. Sam A Fournier

First Responder Roussely: Thank you for your help. Sal Mora

First Responder BUECOMM: Thank you for being truly the first ones on scene. Thank you for always being by the phones and paging out the correct department for every emergency. Amanda Mancilla

Madison Hart: We have never met, but I know your name. I have never seen your face, but you are willing to donate everything for me. We thank you for your kindness and for your contribution to our lives. Spitz Heffel

Zach Schuetz: Thank you Zach for being so willing to put your time and effort into going out on the limb to save someone else’s life. You have wanted to be a fireman since you were a little boy!! Very proud of you. Bernice Schuetz

Sharon Weborg: Thank you for your selfless and tireless service to others!!! We all love you!! Catherine Allicks

Stephanie Lighty: Thank you all very much. Harold Corbett

Christy Michael: Christy is an EMT with 10-33 and also going to school for her paramedics certificate. While Christy’s Grandfather, Uncle and Dad were all firemen for Malden fire department, Christy chose another route for a first responder. Christy is very compassionate with her patients and is always ready to take charge of a situation. 10-33 is very lucky to have her. Deanna Michael

First Responder All Ambulance Personnel: Hello! First of all, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to you. In my most difficult time, you gave me and my family endless care and warmth. I am very grateful for your professional skills and selfless dedication, whether in the hospital, in the ambulance or even at the medical rescue site. Here, I would like to extend my most sincere thanks and respect. Juan S Cruz

First Responder Richard M Newport: I’d be happy to attend. Richard Newport

First Responder Deb Wood: Thank you to the woman who helps keep ALL area EMS systems educated and compliant! You have been a true asset to EMS for many years! Jan Pistole

First Responder Tobilevic: How many patients thanked the first responders? Some people may be forever, and some people never. Others beat them. So where is gratitude? The best way is to increase citizens’ civic awareness and respect those who have given their lives for others, whether they are volunteers or professionals. Even a simple “thank you” can save lives. Sue Torres

Marc Cain: My brother in law Marc Cain has been involved in the Princeton Fire Dept as an EMT and Buecom for as long as I can remember. He had dedicated endless hours serving others. He has always been mindful of the needs of others and takes on these rolls with the greatest integrity and confidentiality. He sincerely cares for people and the town of Princeton. Jody Bates

First Responder Marc Cain: Thank you for your commitment to keeping our community safe. You inspire us all every day! Katie Bates

First Responder Jason Ruff: Thank you for your service, and your willingness to help others in need. You truly have a heart of gold. Kari Richardson

First Responder Marc Cain: For all you do behind the 911 desk to keep our community safe. Thank you.. Laura Kann

First Responder Mellen Lin: It is your high sense of responsibility and justice, but also is your hard work, wisdom evidence, so that the community is safe, peaceful, so that people have a happy home. Todo LaNur

First Responder John Wilson: Selfless dedication, dedicated angels in white. John Wilson

First Responder Josie Wales: You’re doing a great job! Tammie Karpinski

First Responder Sara Rokey: Sara you were my hero that morning you walked in our house. I had know idea my 911 call got dropped. You called and got the help my husband needed. I felt so helpless and you gave me hope. Your kindness and encouraging words got us through a devastating situation! I am forever grateful for you. Thank you Sara, thank you so much!!! Steve Johnson

First Responder Adam Lind: Thank you Adam for all you do for the residents of Bureau County. You are always prepared or preparing for any emergency that may happen! We can feel safe and secure knowing you are the EMA director for Bureau County. Walter Marini

First Responder Asta O: Global servicemen and veterans, first responders, front-line health care providers, police, firefighters, emergency medical teams and other first responders, as well as key service providers such as teachers, transport workers, supply chains and retail employees, during the epidemic, they still lived up to their mission.All cultures and nations have heroes: those who give their lives for more people and forget to die, or even sacrifice. We should remember these heroes, because they not only stepped forward in times of danger, but also kept alert at all times. Every one of these heroes deserves our attention, thanks and respect. If you are one of them-thank you for your courage and sacrifice. Asta O

First Responders: It’s an honor to participate, and may God bless you. Thank you. Josh John

First Responders: It must be a special fate that brought us together, though short-lived. Melvin C Robin

First Responder Edward M Richards: Thank You For Your Service. - All