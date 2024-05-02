Letters: Illinois Valley First Responders - We Thank You!

First Responder Treavor Sparks: Thank you for all that you do! Your hard work and dedication don’t go unnoticed. Allyson Current

First Responder Josh Theisinger: He’s the absolute best he saved my baby’s life. Harmony Trudeau

First Responder Dale Tieman: Thank you for your service and dedication to the LaSalle Fire Department for over 30 years. Becky Tieman

First Responder Brett Klinefelter: Thank you for always putting others before yourself in the line of duty. You work hard to get through every day and every call. You were called by God to fulfill this duty. Keep being the best first responder that you can. You are equipped and protected by the Lord!! Thank you for saying yes to the call to respond. Love, Mom. Tammy Thompson

First Responder Morgan Krewer: Very dedicated to helping people who had an accident or medical emergency! Carol Dunn

First Responder Andy Jackson: Our county is in great hands! Thank you Andy for all you do!! Courtney McDonald

First Responder Patti Jackson: Thank you for being awesome and for keeping our service going!! You are a fantastic first responder and an amazing partner on the ambulance!! Jen White

First Responder Todd Bogatitus: You have served this community for a long time. You and your department keep us safe and we thank you. Darcy Bland

First Responder Nicholas A Barrett: Thank you for all you do for the community. Nick Barrett

First Responder Ed Chambliss: You have my respect! Edwin Chambliss

First Responder Carol Reeder: On June 13, 2021 I had to be taken to St. Paul’s OSF Mendota. Unknown to me at the time my spleen was coming apart. Carol is an emergency room nurse. From the time I walked in Carol was doing everything to take care of my needs. After test were ran, I needed to be medivac to Rockford for emergency surgery. I was bleeding internally. In the end I had to be in ICU for 15 days of my total stay of 25 days. Even though she was “just doing her job,” without her skill, I may not be here today! Carol is my hero! Tony Troyer

Ottawa Paramedics: Thank you for your assistance, concern and professionalism. J Horwitz

First Responder Shelby Wagner: Thank you for taking the time to bring a First Responder in the Village of Tiskilwa. It takes some dedication for a person to learn to be a responder and we appreciate your support. Jan Wagner

First Responder Brendan Sheedy PPD: Thank you, Officer Sheedy, for protecting Peru! Your positive attitude and friendly demeanor exemplify what a community-oriented police officer should look like. ROELIF TUB48 LOVELAND

First Responder Nicholas Biagioni: Thank you for selfless commitment to the community’s safety. Tammy Pinter

First Responder Josh Pellegrini: Always polite, calm, kind. Thank you for being a good part of the force. Mary Ballerin

First Responder Kathy Newhalfen: Thank you for all that you do serving PC 💕Monica Montgomery

First Responder Jack Barnes: Thanks for all that you do! Shelby Pellino

First Responder Jordan Mitchell: Thank you for your hard work and dedication in saving lives. Olivia Rico

Sgt. Edward DeGroot: Thank you for your 28+years of service and leadership. Everything that you do on a daily basis does not go unnoticed. Christie DeGroot

First Responder Robert Cavanaugh: Thank you for your great service. Robert Cavanaugh

First Responder Rick Hartman: Thank you for joining Dalzell fire and helping. William Hartman

First Responder Jess Kohr: Thank You for all you do Jess. I know being a firefighter for Oglesby is a huge part of you & your family’s life. I know you love helping people including your fellow first responders. We are proud of you! Robert Claggett

First Responder Christopher Bruch: Thanks for all you do! Ronald Mrs Bruch

First Responder Bill Krolak: Bill is always ready to be first to respond. He is kind and gets the job done. Carolyn Wight