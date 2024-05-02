Letters: Illinois Valley First Responders- We Thank You! (The Times)

First Responder Bryan Park: Thanks to Bryan for all he does, not only as a first responder, but for everything he does for the community. We appreciate all of your efforts. Anita West

First Responder Kelsey Kowalski: Thank you for all the long hours keeping Seneca safe! Keather Biggins

First Responder Kelsey Kowalski: The world is just a little bit safer with you in it! Thank you for all you do and all the hard work and dedication you put into your job! Bruno Rentauskas

First Responder Felicia Rasmussen: Thank you Felicia for always being there for our students. You have given your time and energy whether you were on the clock or not. Your presence has been great missed at school 💜Alicia Sesto

First Responder Adam Wampler: Thank you to Adam Wampler, a Lieutenant with the Ottawa Fire Department. Thank you for the work you do for the Ottawa community. Glenda Wampler

First Responder Todd Cashmer: Special thank you to my dad who is always putting everyone before himself and has dedicated many years volunteering his services to the community. Holly Cashmer

First Responder Fred McClellan: Thank you Fred for everything you do! Angela Kusnerick

First Responder Felecia Rasmussen: Thank you for your professionalism and the outstanding job you do. Jeremy MacDonald

First Responder Fred McClellan: Thank you for everything you do for our community, as a firefighter and a first responder. I know you don’t like it when people make a fuss…. You say it’s your job. But I know it’s a job you love and have loved going to for 26 years. You’re definitely one of the “good ones”! Jane McClellan

First Responder Edward C. Levy: Thank you Eddie for your selfless service to the City of Streator as a Firefighter. Your bravery and leadership are only the beginning of what makes you the successful firefighter. You’ve got an undying passion for knowledge of the science of firefighting and continue to learn more and share that knowledge with others. Streator is lucky to have men like you! John Levy

First Responder Tim Redd: Thanks Tim for your service to Streator. Because of you guys and gals we feel safer each day. Please be safe, and thank you once more!♥️🧑‍🚒Kathy Gibbons

First Responder Shauna Breckenridge: Thanks to Shauna for being an amazing paramedic! She puts her heart and soul into her work and always strives to do her best! Kayla Jones

First Responder Joel Smith: Thank you Chief Smith for working hard to keep our area safe and improving the quality of your department through transparent communication and putting the citizens first! Kirsten Williams

First Responder Bruno Rentauskas: Thank you for all you do for our community and your first responder family! Kelsey Kowalski

First Responder Felicia Rasmussen: I would like to thank her for the 23 years of hard work and dedication to the community and the safety of all!! She has made it a point to look out for the safety of all the children at our school and MANY others!! What an amazing officer!! Kelly Sexton

First Responder Brian Bressner: OFD Chief Brian Bressner has gone above and beyond in the time he has been in Command. Safety is his #1 priority, treating employees & patients with respect. Teaching and training with and beside his employees, networking with other departments, working with the state and city to procure new and additional quarters to be able to serve and protect our city and residents. I have personally worked and trained with Brian and have the utmost respect for him.He is a caring, kind, compassionate man, a family man, a husband, a Dad and a friend to all. So very deserving of this recognition! Linda Pool

First Responder Steve Almeda: I see everything you do for the people around you, those who love you and those who don’t even know you, and I am in awe and so grateful for you! Between Naplate and Reading Fire Departments and the Emergency Management you are always ready to help those who need you! Keep up the good fight! Lori Ganey

First Responder Daniel Sovero: Thank you for your 19 years of selfless dedication to OPD and the community of Ottawa! You serve and protect not only our family, but this community we call home, and always make it look so effortless. You are such a wonderful role model and we appreciate all you have done and continue to do! Love, Lynne, Michaella, Dylan and Bella. Lynne Sovero

First Responder Lieutenant Jay Quinn: Lt. Quinn works as Waltham School’s unofficial school resource officer. His unwavering commitment to the school community and dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of the students and staff does not go unnoticed. His presence provides a sense of security and reassurance, fostering an environment where everyone feels protected and supported. Lt. Quinn’s willingness to go above and beyond in his duties truly embodies the spirit of a first responder. His commitment to building positive relationships with students and staff is evident in every interaction. He serves as a role model, mentor, and friend to many, and his impact extends far beyond the confines of his official duties. Thank you, Lt. Quinn, for your service, your sacrifice, and your dedication. Your contributions are invaluable, and the Waltham School community is immensely grateful for everything you do. Mrs. Lukacsy, Principal, Waltham School

First Responder Felicia Rasmussen: Best first responder I have ever known!! Mike McCoy

First Responder Jim Roux: Thank you for everything you have done for many years as a volunteer fire fighter in Grand Ridge. Not many will do what you do, and as a volunteer, and for that, we thank you beyond words. Molly Bardson

First Responder Bob Cavanaugh: Thank you for your service. Robert Cavanaugh

First Responder David Kupec: 26 years with Streator Fire Dept. Currently a Captain and a veteran of the Navy. Captain Kupec has responded to hundreds of structure fires and saved countless lives in the Narcan era. A true gentleman and leader! Joe Scarbear

First Responder Felicia Rasmussen: I love this lady she is the best and has helped me. I have so many words for this hard working women. People don’t know how much effort and respect she deserves. If you ever see her, give her a hug or handshake and tell her thank you for everything. Aiden Sweeney

First Responder Felecia Rasmussen- LCSO Thank you for your service to the citizens of LaSalle County and especially all the children you have helped through Christmas 4 Kids! You truly are THE BEST! Terri Hanson

First Responder Felecia Rasmussen: Thank you for always caring for the community! Tiffany MacDonald

First Responder Joel Smith: Thank you for the outstanding job you do. William Smith