Illinois Valley Scoreboard: Thursday, May 16, 2024

Girls track and field

At the IHSA Class 1A state preliminaries, Seneca’s Teagan Johnson in the pole vault, Evelyn O’Connor in the 1,600, Faith Baker in the shot put and the 4x800 relay team all advanced to Saturday’s state finals, as did Newark’s Kiara Wesseh in three events, Tess Carlson in the pole vault, Addison Ness in the triple jump and the 4x200 relay team. Somonauk-Leland’s Alexis Punsalan also advanced in the pole vault.

St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich advanced in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber qualified for finals in the 100, 200 and 400, Henry-Midland’s Taylor Frawley advanced in long jump, Amboy’s Elly Jones advanced in the 100 hurdles and Bureau Valley qualified for finals in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Softball

Ottawa 2, Normal Community 0

Baseball

Stillman Valley 7, Sandwich 4

Herscher 6, Seneca 0

Serena 7, Yorkville Christian 3

Geneseo 8, Ottawa 7

Streator 7, Plano 6

Newman 11, Mendota 1 (6 inn.)

Henry-Senachwine 1, ROWVA/Williamsfield 0 (suspended in second inning due to weather, will resume Friday)

Boys track and field

At the Class 2A Sycamore Sectional, Mendota’s Sebastian Carlos qualified for state in the 400 meters.

At the Class 1A Deer-Creek Mackinaw Sectional, Hall’s Caleb Bickett (100, 200) and Ryan Bosi (triple jump) advanced to the state meet along with Hall’s 4x100 relay and Putnam County’s Alex Rodriguez qualified in the shot put and discus.

At the Class 1A Erie-Prophetstown Sectional, Bureau Valley placed third in the team standings. Advancing to state for Bureau Valley were Justin Moon in the triple jump and Landon Hulsing in the discus. Amboy’s Ian Sandberg advanced in the shot put.

At the Class 2A Galesburg Sectional, Princeton’s Payne Miller (shot put, discus), Cade Odell (shot put) and Ian Morris (discus) advanced to state.