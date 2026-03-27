IVCC outslugs Kishwaukee: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

WOMEN’S SOFTBALL

IVCC 11, Kishwaukee 3: Ava Lambert and Shae Simons each launched home runs Thursday as the Eagles won an Arrowhead Conference game in Oglesby.

Lambert finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a run, while Simons was 1 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.

Maddy Glade was 3 for 3 with two runs for IVCC (5-6, 2-3 Arrowhead), while Lauren Harbison went 2 for 4 with a double an two runs and Callie Mertes was 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Harbison earned the win in the circle as she allowed three unearned runs on six hits while striking out five batters and walking one in a complete game.

The second game of the doubleheader was postponed due to inclement weather.