DePue Boat Races to feature biggest field in recent years

Paul Bosnich III gets ready to race during a past Lake DePue Pro National Championships. After missing last summer's races in DePue due to shoulder surgery, the DePue native is back on the water. (Scott Anderson)

Last summer, Paul Bosnich III was forced to sit out the entire boat racing season due to shoulder surgery.

Bosnich III got back in the boat this spring and is excited to race in front of his hometown fans this weekend in the Lake DePue Pro National Championships.

“You don’t realize how much you enjoy and love doing it until you weren’t doing it,” Bosnich III said. “It’s an unbelievable to be back.”

After surgery, Bosnich III was in a sling for six weeks, was immobile for months and was unable to lift anything last summer.

“Over the course of this season, I’ve gotten stronger, gotten back into racing,” Bosnich III said. “You really can’t replicate the motions and the muscles you’re using in a racing boat anywhere else. It’s been a process all summer long. My body feels probably the best I’ve felt in a really long time.

“The first couple races this year were tough. It was hard the second or third heat to turn my wheel back because that’s the arm (that was hurt). We’ve gone through growing pains. We had two other drivers driving my stuff last year. They did a great job, but they set up everything a little different, so it’s just been getting it back to comfort for me.”

Bosnich III will race the 250 Runabout on Saturday and the 350 Runabout on Sunday.

“Usually I get to (DePue) and I have a clue of how I’m going to be and kind of where I fall in,” Bosnich III said. “Just getting back into it, we’re not even close to where I thought we should be at our last race. We’re searching for some speed and trying to get back into racing form. It’s hard.

“All of us in every class is capable of going out and winning a national championship, so you can’t be off your game a little bit, especially at DePue, and expect to be able to win. I usually don’t test a lot, but we’re going to take every last minute we can Wednesday and Thursday.”

Rayce Bosnich (75-V) and Shane Kimble race in the K-Pro Runabout last summer during the Lake DePue Pro National Championships. (Scott Anderson)

Race director Paul Bosnich Jr. said the field “is one of our biggest in a while” with 180-185 boats. He said every class will have at least 8-12 boats and there are three or four classes with more than 12 so elimination heats will be held to trim the field to 12.

“It’s going to be a nice show,” Bosnich Jr. said. “The racers are eager.

“It’s going to be an exciting week.”

Bosnich Jr. said the lake is in good condition entering the weekend.

“Mother Nature helped us bring the water level up, plus we had a great group of guys working to put our portable dam in,” Bosnich Jr. said. “The rain the last couple days has helped us a lot.”

Many of the usual suspects will be in contention for titles once again.

The Nydahl family - Pete, Kurt and Amy - will be near the front in the 250 and 350 Hydro classes along with John Palmquist and Gary Merkel, of Arlington, Ill.

Dustin Pearson, Mike Krier and Mike Werner are among the racers to watch in 250 and 350 Runabout.

In the 500, 700 and 1100 Runabouts, Bosnich Jr. said Jason Sailer and Jerzee Holman are “the top dogs” with Pearson, Andrew Thirlby and Josh Pearson also in the mix. Newcomer Luke Bosker is one to watch after winning his first race in the 500 Runabout.

Doug Hall has been “the dominant driver for years” in the capsule classes. Ike Yoder also is a strong contender.

In 125 and 175 Hydro, Palmquist, David Jones and Cooper Thompson should be among the front runners.

Local team, Prop Riders Racing, will have a full slate of competitors aside from Bosnich III.

Bosnich III’s son, Rayce, will compete in K-Pro Hydro and Runabout after winning K-Pro Runabout last summer.

“There are a lot of fast boats,” Bosnich III said. “He’s been running good, but it’s going to take some work for him.”

Ethan Fox, also is back to defend a title in the 175 Hydro. He’ll also run in 125 Hydro, 250 Runabout and 125 Runabout.

Jake Quesse will race in 350 Hydro, Morgan Bosnich will compete at DePue for the first time in 125 Runabout, Joseph Perez will run in 125 Runabout, his younger brother, Johnathan, will compete in K-Pro Hydro and K-Pro Runabout and Bosnich III’s friend, JP Jedwabny will run a second boat for Prop Riders in the 250 Runabout.

“We have a full load all weekend,” Bosnich III said. “I don’t know there’s a set of racing all weekend we’re not involved in. I’m definitely thankful for the guys we have on our crew to help us and allow us to do the jobs that we do and be able to get on the water and race because without them none of that would be possible.”