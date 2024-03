Members of the L-P Crunching Cavs youth wrestling club (from left) Collins Miller, Kylie Kasprak, Livi Hawkins, Lailah Vaughn and Lily Deibel pose with the medals they won at the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation State Tournament. Hawkins won the novice 87-pound title, Deibel (novice, 94), Vaughn (senior, 127) placed fourth and Kasprak (intermediate, 80) placed fourth and Miller (intermediate, 135) finished eighth. (Photo provided by Kennard Crabbe)