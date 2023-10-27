Girls basketball: Princeton Logan sweeps SRC championships

It was twice as nice for the Princeton Logan girls basketball teams.
Logan captured both the seventh- and eighth-grade championships Thursday night at Mendota Northbrook.
The seventh-grade Lions, the No. 1 seed, defeated No. 3 Ottawa Sherpherd, 19-13.
In the eighth-grade championship, No. 3 Logan topped No. 1 Bureau Valley, 42-36. It was a repeat SRC championship for the Logan eighth-grade class, which also won at the seventh-grade level last year.
The last Logan class to win back-to-back SRC titles was the eighth-grade class of 2022, now sophomores at PHS.
In the third-place games, No. 2 Bureau Valley beat No. 4 Peru in the seventh grade while No. 2 Ottawa topped No. 4 Peru in the eighth grade.