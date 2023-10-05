The Times Area Roundup: Newark, Earlville, Somonauk win Little Ten volleyball quarterfinal matches

Girls volleyball
Newark 2, Leland 0: At Leland, in the Little Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinals Wednesday, the top-seeded Norsemen (22-2) advanced to Friday’s semifinals with the 25-16, 25-7 victory.
Lauren Ulrich put up 22 assists, Adrianna Larsen eight kills, Kiara Wesseh six kills and Kodi Rizzo eight kills, a pair of blocks and four service aces.
Brynn Pennington (block), Olivia Thrall (ace) and Isabelle Podnar (two aces) led Leland.
Newark plays Earlville at 6:30 p.m. Friday back in Leland.
Earlville 2, Hiawatha 1: At Leland, in the Little Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinals, the fourth-seeded Red Raiders advanced to a Friday semifinal matchup with Newark via the 20-25, 25-21, 27-25 triumph.
Hannah Pfaff (five aces), Brooklyn Guelde (26 assists), Mady Olson (nine kills, 18 digs) and Bailey Miller (10 kills) led Earlville in the victory.
Somonauk 2, Serena 1: At Leland, in the Little Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinals, the Bobcats moved onto Friday’s late semifinal with the 20-25, 25-20, 25-18 victory.
Leading Serena were Macy Mahler (16 assists)m Maddie Glade (two blocks), Makayla McNally (six kills, seven blocks), Bella Erpenbach (18 digs) and RayElle Brennan (nine digs).
Marquette 2, St. Bede 0: At Bader Gym, the host Crusaders topped the Bedans 25-13, 25-14 in Tri-County Conference competition.
Kealey Rick’s 12 assists, Emma Rinearson’s nine digs, Makayla Backos’ nine digs, Nora Rinearson’s five aces, Maera Jimenez’s eight kills and 10 assists, Lilly Craig’s seven kills and two blocks and Anna Hjerpe’s four kills led the victorious Crusaders.
Flanagan-Cornell 2, Midland 0: At Flanagan, the host Falcons picked up the nonconference victory 25-12, 25-14.
Boys cross country
Dixon 24, Mendota 39, Streator 70: At Lake Mendota, the Bulldogs finished third of three teams led by top 12 finishes from Chase Lane (ninth, 20:50) and Leon Ramirez (11th, 21:37).
Girls cross country
Dixon 15, Streator 54, Mendota 77: At Lake Mendota, the Bulldogs were second of three competing teams paced by top-12 runs from Lily Kupec (10th, 25:37) and Katie Monaghan (12th, 27:57).
Girls tennis
Ottawa 3, Morris 2: At Morris, the visiting Pirates swept doubles play to improve to 10-3 overall, 4-1 in the Interstate 8 Conference.
Scoring victories for Ottawa were No. 3s Peyton Bryson and Maura Condon (6-3, 6-1), No. 2s MaKenzie Eichelkraut and Zylee Moreland (6-2, 6-2) and No. 1s Rylee O’Fallon and Emma Cushing (6-1, 6-1).
Boys soccer
Coal City 7, Sandwich 0: At Coal City, the visiting Indians were shut out. John Carlson recorded 21 saves for Sandwich.
The Bulldogs fall to 6-10-1.
Morris 4, Streator 1: At Morris, Kalen Carver scored twice to help Morris celebrate senior night with the nonconference win.
Sophomore girls volleyball
Marquette 2, St. Bede 0: At Ottawa, Anna Hjerpe (eight kills), Hunter Hopkins (15 assists), Ayla Cizinauskas (six aces, six digs) and Hailey Abbott (six digs) led Marquette.
Freshman girls volleyball
Marquette 2, St. Bede 0: At Ottawa, Kesley Cuchra (10 kills, four aces), Hunter Hopkins (22 assists), Kaitlyn Davis (four kills), Emily Ryan Adiar (three aces, four digs) and Bobbi Snook (four digs) paced Marquette.