The Times Area Roundup: Seneca’s Evelyn O’Connor 3-peats as Tri-County Conference cross country champion

Girls cross country
Lowpoint-Washburn 23, Seneca 32: At the Seneca 4H Farm/Land Lab on Tuesday, Seneca placed second of the two full teams in the Tri-County Conference Meet, led by Evelyn O’Connor’s first-place run of 20 minutes, 8.69 seconds, more than a full minute head of runner-up Daniella Bumber of Henry/Midland’s 21:09.75. It is O’Connor’s third conference title.
Natalie Misener (sixth, 22:02.45) and Gracie Steffes (eighth, 22:58.66) also scored top-10 finishes for Seneca, with Dwight’s Maddie Simms (ninth, 23:30.52) also in the top 10.
Washington tri-meet: At Washington, Lily Kupec’s 17th-place run was best for Streator against the hosts and IVC.
Boys cross country
Lowpoint-Washburn 31, Henry-Midland 58, Seneca 64, Dwight 71: At the Seneca 4H Farm/Land Lab, the Fighting Irish were third, led by top-12 runs from Logan Pasakarnis (fifth, 20:04.28) and Jaxson Finch (12th, 21:00.45).
Lowpoint-Washburn’s Toby Ulrich was the boys’ winner in 19:31.85.
Dwight’s Tyler Gubbins (seventh, 20:08.38) and Logan Bovelle (11th, 20:44.00) also finished in the top 12.
Washington tri-meet: At Washington, Chase Lane’s 23rd-place run was best for Streator against the hosts and IVC.
Girls volleyball
Herscher 2, Streator 0: At Herscher, the visiting Bulldog Spikers fell 25-18, 25-19 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference match.
Sophia Pence (six kills, 10 digs), Sonia Proksa (three kills, three aces) and Rilee Talty (seven digs) led Streator.
Serena 2, Leland 0: At Leland, the visiting Huskers earned a 25-6, 25-18 Little Ten Conference win.
Paisley Twait (three kills, 17 service points), Makayla McNally (two blocks), Audree Tanas (four assists) and Macy Mahler (three assists) led Serena.
Brynn Pennington had two aces, a solo block and eight digs for the Panthers.
Somonauk 2, LaMoille 0: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats (7-6, 3-4) pocketed the Little Ten triumph behind Josie Rader’s five aces, Riley Snider’s 10 assists, Aubrey Chaviario’s eight kills and Ali McBride’s six digs and two aces.
Somonauk also won Monday, topping Dwight 25-22, 25-17, led by Rader’s seven kills, Snider’s eight assists and Haley McCoy’s eight digs.
Earlville 2, IMSA 0: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders (15-5, 4-2) triumphed in Little Ten play.
Brooklyn Guelde’s 13 assists, Hannah Pfaff’s four kills and Bailey Miller’s 14 digs and four aces led Earlville.
JV girls tennis
Ottawa 3, La Salle-Peru 2: At Ottawa, Brooklyn Byone (10-2), Caitlyn Trettenero (8-3) and the team of Perla Gutierrez and Reese Purcell scored wins for the Corsairs.
JV football
Marquette 12, Dwight 6: At Ottawa on Monday, Koby Clark (111 total yards including an 85-yard TD reception from Caden Durdan), Bobby Speaks (66 yards, TD rushing), Alex Schaefer (nine tackles) and Austin Ferracuti (eight tackles, fumble recovery) led Marquette.
Sophomore girls volleyball
Streator 2, Herscher 0: At Herscher, Aubrey Jacobs had three kills and six assists, Sophia Snow tallied five kills, three aces and two blocks, and Maiya Lansford had four digs for Streator.
Freshman girls volleyball
Herscher 2, Streator 0: At Herscher, Ava Glisson (four digs), Reese Reinhold (two aces) and Maggie Wilkinson (four assists, two kills) led the Bullpup Spikers.