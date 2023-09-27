BCR roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023: Princeton gains revenge on Kewanee

The Princeton volleyball team avenged an earlier loss at home to Kewanee by returning the favor on the Boilermakers’ court Tuesday night with a 25-18, 25-10 win in Three Rivers East play.
Ellie Harp led the Tigresses (11-10, 4-3) at the net with 10 kills while Keighley Davis and Chrissy Sierens added six each and Caroline Keutzer five. Also for PHS, Natasha Faber-Fox had 23 assists, seven points and seven digs, Camryn Driscoll had eight points and Miyah Fox had 12 digs.
Kewanee won the sophomore (15-25, 25-15, 25-15) and freshmen (25-12, 25-14) matches.
Bureau Valley 2, Stark County 0: The Storm defeated the Rebels 25-11, 25-20 in a nonconference match at the Storm Cellar Tuesday night.
Emma Stabler led the Storm with 10 kills and three aces to go with eight points and three digs. Other leaders for the Storm were Mattie Michlig (10 points, 2 aces), Kate Salisbury (5 points, 2 aces, 3 blocks, 2 digs, 15 assists), Kinley Canady (4 kills), Madi Smith (4 kills, 1 block) and Lesleigh Maynard ( 6 digs).
BV also swept the sophomore (20-25, 27-25, 15-5) and freshmen (25-11, 25-14) matches.
CROSS COUNTRY
Three Rivers Meet: The Riverdale boys and Sherrard girls captured Three Rivers Conference championships Tuesday at Kewanee.
The Rams claimed four top seven finishes to top Erie-Prophetstown, 36-50 for the boys title.
Princeton’s Augustus Swanson was the top Bureau County finisher, placing 15th in 18:12.58 to earn all-conference honors.
Other team leaders were Eri Martinez-Prado for Hall (22nd in 18:53.06) and Adrian Gallardo for Bureau Valley (25th, 19:01.49).
The Storm placed sixth (150), Princeton was seventh (170) and Hall was eighth (204) in the eight-team field.
Charlie Link of E-P was the race winner in 16:34.65.
In the girls meet, Sherrard claimed three of the top four places to defeat Orion, 29-57, for the team title.
Freshmen Ruby Acker paced fifth-place Princeton (110) with a sixth-place finish in 21:23.32. Classmate Payton Frueh also earned all-conference honors, finishing 15th (21:55.58).
It was the ninth year in a row that the PHS girls had at least one all-conference runner and the sixth straight year with at least two all-conference runners.
Bureau Valley’s lone runner Leah House finished 35th (26:04.47) while Evelyn Castelan of Hall was 50th (29:04.50).
Orion senior Olivia Thomsen won the race with a time of 20:10.67.
Tri-County Meet: St. Bede’s Greyson Marincic earned all-conference honors in the Tri-County Conference Meet at Sterling finishing eighth with a time of 20:33.92.
St. Bede’s Sierah Shaver finished 18th (28:40.85).
Lowpoint-Washburn swept both the boys and girls team championships.
Race winners were Toby Ulrich (19:31.85) of Lowpoint-Washburn and Evelyn O’Connor (20:08.69) of Seneca