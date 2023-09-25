Junior high softball: Princeton Logan falls in state quarterfinals

Princeton Logan Junior High fell 7-0 to Beardstown in Saturday’s IESA Class 2A State softball quarterfinals in Normal.

Beardstown pitcher Khloe Kearns shut the Lions out on four hits, while striking out 12.

Logan pitcher Piper Hansen led the Lions with two hits. Liberty Sousa and Payton Brandt each had one hit for Logan.

Hansen took the loss, surrendering seven runs (4 earned) on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

The Lions end their season at 18-5. It was the first state tournament appearance for the Logan program, which started in 2014.

Beardstown fell to Metamora, 5-1, in the state semifinals later Saturday and was to play for third place Monday.