State bound! Logan softball wins sectional

Princeton Logan defeated Wethersfield 9-1 Saturday morning to capture their first sectional championship. They will play Beardstown, at state at 10 a.m. Friday in Normal. Team members are (front row, from left) Breelyn Unthank, Anna Ellis and Kendall Rauh; and (middle row) Emily Jeager, Kendall Keutzer, Kinzley Hansen, Ellie Longeville and Kylie Johnston; (third row) Coach Darcy Kepner, Elle Stocker, Ava Munson, Libby Sierens, Collyns Etheridge, Piper Hansen, Liberty Sousa, Payton Brandt, Addi Parry, Payten Harden and Coach Tim Parry; and (back) coaches Tom Griegyl, Dan Jaeger and Joe Bates. (Photo provided)