The Times Area Roundup: Seneca girls golf remains unbeaten; Ottawa, Streator tennis score home wins

Girls golf
Seneca 207, Watseka 215, Dwight 249: At Dwight Country Club on Tuesday, the Fighting Irish ran their season record to 12-0 behind Julia Hogan’s 48, Piper Stenzel’s 49, a 54 from Cam Stecken and Shelby Welsh’s 56.
Ottawa 216, Plano 256: On Tuesday, Caroline Cooney’s 51, Mara McCullough’s career-best 51, Payton Nodland’s 56 and Hannah Waddell’s 58 led the Pirates to the Interstate 8 victory.
Boys golf
Ottawa 153, Lockport 155, Morris 165: At Morris Country Club on Tuesday, the Pirates notched a pair of victories the day after their invitational was rained out. Seth Cooper carded a 37, Bryer Harris and Alex Billings shot 38s, and Colt Bryson, Chandler Creedon and Jacob Armstrong all put in 39s for Ottawa.
Streator 154, Reed-Custer 231: At The Eastwood, the Bulldogs (9-0 overall, 6-0 Illinois Central Eight) wrapped up the ICE regular-season title outright led by a three-man medalist effort with Logan Aukland, Cole Park and Nolan Ketcham all shooting 38s. Drew Donahue added a 40.
Sandwich 163, Marengo 180, Somonauk 201: At Edgebrook, the Indians (10-2) won led by Kadin Kern’s medalist 37 as well as Chance Lange’s 40 and 43s from Dino Barbanente and Colten Oakes.
Jimmy Rivera shot a 49 to lead Somonauk.
Girls tennis
Streator 4, Princeton 1: At the SHS tennis courts, the host Bulldogs (4-1) won a pair of super-tiebreaks to beat their old NCIC rival.
“It was especially nice to get this win, because we just found out that Princeton is back in our sectional this year, so this places three of our four entries ahead of them [in sectional seedings],” Streator coach Kaye Tallier said.
Mina James and Maddie Wahl at No. 1 doubles kept their undefeated season going with a 6-3, 6-1 victory. Joyce Walkling and Alex Mahan at No. 2 doubles (7-5, 6-2) and Aubrey DeMoss and Annie Michlik at No. 3 doubles (1-6, 6-1, 10-7) also scored Streator victories, as did Garvi Patel at No. 2 doubles (7-6, 3-6, 10-8).
Ottawa 5, Rochelle 0: At the Henderson-Guenter Courts, the Pirates (3-2 overall, 2-1 I-8) swept the visiting Hubs in Interstate 8 Conference play.
The doubles tandems of Rylee O’Fallon and Emma Cushing (6-1, 6-1) at No. 1, MaKenzie Eichelkraut and Maura Condon (6-2 6-1) at No. 2 and Zulee Moreland and Peyton Bryson (6-2, 6-0) at No. 3 all were victorious; as were singles competitors Layne Krug (6-0, 6-1) at No. 1 and Mika Moreland (6-0, 6-0) at No. 2.
Boys soccer
IMSA 2, Serena 1: At Serena, the host Huskers (5-4 overall, 0-3 Little Ten) suffered the league loss despite a goal from Carson Baker (Tanner Faivre assist).
Girls volleyball
Streator 2, Manteno 1: At Manteno, the visiting Bulldog Spikers (14-3 overall, 4-1 Illinois Central Eight) stayed hot with the 15-25, 26-24, 25-22 victory. Alexa Jacobs slammed down 10 kills and four blocks; Emma Rambo had five kills and 27 assists; Sophia Pence tallied five kills and as many digs; and Sonia Proksa put home five kills.
Indian Creek 2, Earlville 0: At Shabbona, the visiting Red Raiders dropped a 29-27, 25-19 Little Ten Conference contest despite four aces from Ryleigh Dixon, 11 digs by Bailey Miller, 15 assists pushed by Brooklyn Guelde and 11 Nevaeh Sansone kills.
Girls cross country
Ottawa 28, La Salle-Peru 36, Fieldcrest 72, Streator 106: At Baker Lake, the Pirates — led by Addyson Miller’s first-place run of 22:56 — took first in a four-team meet. Makenzie Blazys (3rd, 23:01), Shaylen Quinn (5th, 23:37), Kindley Moore (9th, 25:06) and Hailey Larson (25:13) also placed in the top 10.
Fieldcrest got top-10 runs from Clare Phillips (6th, 23:41) and Tatiana Serna (8th, 24:54).
Lily Kupec (13th, 25:24) was Streator’s top finisher.
Boys cross country
Ottawa 36, La Salle-Peru 44, Mendota 64, Streator 88: At Baker Lake, the Pirates triumphed led by top-10 finishes by Lucas Farabaugh (3rd, 18:11), Malachi Snyder (8th, 19:38), Grant Smithmeyer (9th, 19:41) and Kaleb Nimke (10th, 19:42).
Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel (2nd, 18:06) was runner-up, with Streator’s Chase Lane (13th, 20:23) providing the Bulldogs’ best run.
JV girls tennis
Ottawa 5, Rochelle 0: At Ottawa, the Corsairs received wins from Brooklyn Byone and Caitlyn Trettenero in singles, and in doubles play from Rylee Harsted/Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis, Perla Gutierrez/Gracie Polancic and Laurel Fisher/Rhoin Zopp.
JV boys golf
Lockport 166, Ottawa 195, Morris 197: At Morris Country Club, the Corsairs split led by Jax Addis’ 44 and Rylee Hogue’s 47.
Bullpups shoot 186: At Streator, the Bullpups were led by Kolden Neumann’s 43 and a 44 from Brody Elias.
Sophomore girls volleyball
Manteno def. Streator 2-1: Aubrey Jacobs (10 assists), Ava Gwaltney (five kills), Sophie Broedlow (six digs) and Caty Talty (four aces) led Streator.
Freshman girls volleyball
Manteno def. Streator 2-0: At Manteno, the Bullpup Spikers received 10 assists from Maggie Wilkinson, six digs from Raegan Morgan, five kills from Morgan Kostal, 15 digs from Kennedy Harcharik and five ace serves courtesy of Ava Glisson.