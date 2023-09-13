Junior high softball: Princeton Logan tops Peru for regional championship

Princeton Logan defeated Peru Parkside, 14-3, to win the Fieldcrest IESA 2A regional championship in Wenona Tuesday.
The Lions broke the game open early with four runs in the bottom of the first and three in the second to go up 7-3.
Winning pitcher Piper Hansen settled in after a three-run third inning with a home run to record the five-inning, four-hit victory. She struck out five.
Liberty Sousa led the Lions at the plate with four hits and three RBIs. Hansen added three hits and RBIs) and Addison Parry (4 RBIs) and Anna Ellis (RBI) each had three hits while Payton Brandt collected three RBIs.
Logan also beat Parkside, 2-1, for the regional championship in Wenona in 2017.
The Lions (17-4) will face Kewanee Wethersfield (14-3-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday back in Wenona for the sectional championship. Host Wethersfield beat Bureau Valley 9-3 in Tuesday’s 2A regional championship in Annawan.
Putnam County 12, IV Catholic 3: The Pumas scored nine runs in the third inning to break open Tuesday’s 1A regional championship in McNabb Tuesday.
Hannah Heiberger (2 RBIs), Sofie Borri (RBI) and Piper Terando (3 RBIs) each had two hits for PC. Heiberger was the winning pitcher, striking out five.