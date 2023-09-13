BCR scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023

Here’s a look at area scores for Tuesday, Sept. 12
Volleyball
Bureau Valley def. Princeton 25-23, 23-25, 25-21
SOPHOMORES: PHS 24-26, 25-21, 25-22
FRESHMEN: BV 25-18, 15-25, 25-23
St. Bede def. Kewanee 26-24, 16-25 25-22
SOPHOMORES: Kewanee 25-17, 25-18
FRESHMEN: Kewanee 25-15, 25-14
Ottawa def. Morris 25-20, 25-23
E-P def. Morrison 25-27, 25-14, 25-12
Putnam County def. Hall 25-17, 25-12
Princeville def. Henry-Senachwine def. 17-25, 25-15, 29-27
Newman at Mendota
Girls tennis
Princeton at Streator