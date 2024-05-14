Marseilles plant store opens

Rooted on Main LLC in Marseilles carries all the common houseplants, but it also carries ones many people have never seen. (Photo provided by Jennifer Parker)

Rooted on Main LLC in Marseilles carries all the common houseplants, but it also carries ones many people have never seen.

“We have all kinds of plants from the common spider plants and pothos to the rare epipremnums, variegated plants, and we are always adding plants we’ve never seen or heard of,” said Jennifer Parker, who owns the new store in downtown Marseilles at 500 Main St. along with Shannon Olczak.

The owners, of course, share a love of plants. Parker said her houseplant hobby stems from her husband who enjoys getting rare and unique looking plants.

“I enjoy watching them grow, especially when new leaves are ready to open,” she said. “Plus, there are so many plants that we are always learning something new.”

Olczak has always loved plants and getting her hands in the dirt with gardening.

In addition to houseplants, Rooted on Main also sell pots and other small gift items with plans to expand with bigger gift items.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, find Rooted on Main LLC on Facebook.

