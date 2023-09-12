BCR ticket for Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023

Here’s a look at today’s Bureau County area sport schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023:
Boys golf - La Salle-Peru at Sycamore; Alleman, Lexington at St. Bede (Spring Creek); Henry-Senachwine, Stark County at Putnam County (Edgewood Park); Kewanee, Monmouth-Roseville at Mendota, Princeton, Sherrard at Morrison (Fryre Lake), 4 p.m.
Boys soccer - Princeton at DePue-Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Cross country - Putnam County, Mendota, Fieldcrest, Ottawa, Streator at La Salle-Peru Invite, 4 p.m.; St. Bede, Hall, Princeton, Kewanee at Bureau Valley (Walnut), 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf - Alleman, Lexington at St. Bede (Spring Creek), 4 p.m.
Girls tennis - Kaneland at La Salle-Peru, Princeton at Streator, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Newman at Mendota, Princeton at Bureau Valley, Earlville at Indian Creek, 6 p.m.; St. Bede at Kewanee, Putnam County at Hall, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Fieldcrest, Henry-Senachwine at Princeville, 7 p.m.