Junior high softball: Logan takes No. 1 seed into regional play

Princeton Logan Junior High will take the No. 1 seed into 2A regional play in Wenona.
The top-seeded Lions (15-4) will face No. 4 Mendota Holy Cross at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Fieldcrest Regional. Holy Cross beat No. 5 Fieldcrest, 21-4, on Wednesday.
The second semifinal Saturday will match No. 2 Ottawa Marquette and No. 3 Peru Parkside.
Logan has not played Marquette this season, but has defeated Holy C
The regional championship is set for 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Fieldcrest will also host the sectional beginning on Saturday, Sept. 16
Logan won the regional championship in 2017 at Wenona, defeating Peru Parkside, 2-1, to remain undefeated at 17-0.