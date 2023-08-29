BCR Roundup for Monday, Aug. 28:

Setter Natasha Faber-Fox and Kelsea Klingenberg each served for 12 points to lead Princeton to a 25-10, 25-13 win over United Township of East Moline in Monday’s home debut at Prouty Gym.

Faber-Fox also dished out 14 assists, while Miyah Fox had 15 digs, Caroline Keutzer had six kills and Ellie Harp had nine points.

It was a clean sweep for the home team with PHS winning the sophomore match 27-25, 21 and the freshmen match 22-25, 26-24, 15-13.

At St. Bede: The Bruins defended the home court Monday by defeating Hinckley-Big Rock 25-19, 25-8 at Abbot Vincent Gymnasium.

St. Bede also swept the sophomore (25-11, 22-25, 15-7) and freshmen (26-24, 25-19) matches.

At Galva: Putnam County picked up a 25-17, 25-13 win on the road Monday night.

GIRLS GOLF

At Princeton: Addie Carr claimed medalist honors with a 49 to lead host Princeton to a 219-224 win over Fieldcrest in a nonconference meet at Wyaton Hills Monday.

Addie Hecht and Halli Peterson each had 57s, Ava Morton and Reese Reviglio had 59s and Morgan Foes a 68.

Ava Marty led Fieldcrest with a 54.

At Seneca:The host Irish defeated St. Bede 198-242 Monday at Nettle Creek behind medalist Addison Stitgler (45). Erin Dove led the Bruins at 54 with Bella Hagenbuch at 59, Andrea Bradner at 62 and Mae Hagenbruch at 67.

BOYS GOLF

At Spring Valley: Streator (156) defeated host St. Bede (163) and Rockford Christian Life (235) Monday at Spring Creek. The Bulldogs Jaydon Nambo was medalist at 36.

Luke Tunnell led St. Bede at 37 followed by Logan Potthoff (40), Abe Wiesbrock (41) and Ryan Slingby and Zach Husser with 45s.

JUNIOR HIGH SOFTBALL

IVC 10, Princeton Logan 9: The Lions scored six runs in the top of the seventh to go up 9-5, but the host Ghosts answered with six in the home half for the win Monday in Chillicothe. Addison Parry and Kendall Rauh (RBI) each had two hits for Logan.