The Hall Red Devils will be first of Bureau County teams to open up the 2023 volleyball season, hosting Seneca tonight.

The freshmen and sophomore matches will start at 5 p.m. with the varsity to follow.

On Tuesday, Saige Barnett will make her debut as Bureau Valley coach when the Storm host Wethersfield at 7 p.m.

Also Tuesday, LaMoille will host Henry at 5:30 p.m., and Princeton plays at L-P and St. Bede will host El Paso-Gridley, now at IVCC to utilize its air-conditioned gym, at 6 p.m.