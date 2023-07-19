July 19, 2023
Bureau County Republican
Bureau County Republican

Methodist sweep Princeton Fastpitch Church League openers

By Kevin Hieronymus
The Princeton Fastpitch Church League Tournament has an early start this season with the league down to four teams.

The two Methodist teams swept Tuesday’s openers.

Malden Methodist beat Bible/Bunker Hill, 17-6, in Game 1 while the United Methodist beat St. Matthews, 8-5.

Bible/Bunker Hill and St. Matts will meet in an elimination game at 6:30 p.m. Friday followed by the two Methodists at 8 p.m.

There will be games on Monday, July 24 with the championship set for Thursday, July 27.

St. Matthews is the defending champion.

