Impact of Water Activities on Hearing: Tips for Prevention

Summer brings plenty of opportunities for swimming, boating, and other water activities, but many people do not realize that time spent in the water can sometimes affect hearing health. While water-related hearing problems are often temporary, repeated exposure or untreated issues can lead to discomfort, infections, or longer term complications.

One of the most common problems is swimmer’s ear, an infection that occurs when water becomes trapped in the ear canal. Moisture creates an environment where bacteria can grow, leading to redness, itching, pain, and muffled hearing.

Water exposure may also worsen existing ear conditions or hearing issues. Individuals who wear hearing aids should take extra precautions, as moisture can damage sensitive electronic components. Even those without hearing devices may notice temporary hearing changes if water blocks the ear canal or causes irritation.

Fortunately, there are several simple ways to help prevent water-related hearing problems. Drying the ears gently after swimming or showering is one of the easiest and most effective steps. Tilting the head to allow water to drain naturally and using a soft towel around the outer ear can help remove excess moisture. Cotton swabs should be avoided inside the ear canal, as they may push debris deeper or cause irritation.

Earplugs designed for swimming can provide additional protection for people who spend a lot of time in the water or are prone to infections. The Audiologists at Wallace Center for Hearing can fit you for custom swim plugs that assure the ear canals stay dry. It is also important to avoid swimming in water that may be contaminated, as bacteria can increase the risk of ear infections.

If symptoms such as pain, drainage, fullness, or hearing difficulty develop, it is important to seek professional help. Beth Wallace, M.S., CCC-A, at Wallace Center for Hearing can evaluate your ears and hearing and help you seek the proper treatment.

To schedule an appointment with Beth Wallace at Wallace Center for Hearing, please contact:

Wallace Center For Hearing

4127 Progress Blvd

Peru, IL 61354

815-223-3201

wallacehearing@yahoo.com

www.wallacecenterforhearing.com

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