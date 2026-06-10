Princeton Park District Is Bringing Back Adult Fastpitch Softball This Summer!

For generations, fastpitch softball has been a beloved summer tradition in Bureau County, bringing together athletes, friends, families, and fans for evenings of competition and community. Now, the Princeton Park District is working to continue that tradition by bringing back its Adult Fastpitch Softball League this summer.

League organizers are currently seeking teams and gauging interest, with a tentative start date planned for mid-July. Games will be played at the historic Westside Ballpark on Tuesday and Friday evenings, beginning at 6 p.m.

The league’s roots run deep in the community. According to longtime local residents, organized fastpitch softball in the area dates back at least to the 1950s and possibly even earlier. Generations of players have competed under the lights at Westside Ballpark, making the league an important part of the area’s recreational and athletic history.

Community softball leagues have long been about more than wins and losses. They provide an opportunity for people of all backgrounds to stay active, enjoy friendly competition, and strengthen connections within the community. Whether participants are longtime players or returning to the game after years away, the league offers a chance to experience the excitement and camaraderie that have made fastpitch softball a local favorite for decades.

The Princeton Park District hopes to continue that legacy by attracting enough teams to launch another successful season. The atmosphere of playing under the lights on warm summer evenings, combined with the tradition and history of the league, creates an experience that is difficult to replicate.

Individuals, teams, and sponsors interested in learning more are encouraged to contact the Park District for information regarding registration, pricing, schedules, and league details. Organizers are optimistic that with strong community support, another chapter in this longstanding softball tradition will soon begin.

Now is the perfect time to gather a team, reconnect with former teammates, and help keep one of Bureau County’s great summer traditions alive.

For more information, please contact:

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org

Bureau County Metro Center