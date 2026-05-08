Community Engagement Drives IV PADS Impact Across Illinois Valley

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter (IV PADS) continues to make a meaningful difference across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties, thanks in large part to strong community engagement. With a mission centered on providing hope and help to individuals experiencing homelessness, IV PADS is also helping to strengthen the fabric of the local community.

Each day, IV PADS delivers essential services including emergency shelter and nutritious meals, as well as access to healthcare. These resources help individuals and families stabilize their lives and begin moving toward self-sufficiency. By connecting clients with critical support systems such as Social Security, Medicaid, and other services, IV PADS also helps reduce the burden on local emergency responders and healthcare providers.

Partnerships throughout the Illinois Valley are key to this success. IV PADS works closely with healthcare providers, schools, churches, local businesses, and law enforcement agencies to ensure a coordinated and compassionate response to homelessness. This network of support allows the organization to meet people where they are and provide pathways to long-term stability.

Community involvement plays a vital role in sustaining these efforts. Volunteers serve meals, donate supplies, and offer their time, while local supporters contribute through financial gifts and donations to IV PADS resale shops, Lily PADS and Lily PADS Too. Together, these stores generate nearly 45 percent of the funding needed to operate PADS Shelters in Peru and Ottawa while promoting environmentally conscious reuse.

As needs continue to grow, IV PADS is expanding to meet them. Following improvements to its Peru facility, the organization is now constructing a larger shelter in Ottawa to better serve the region.

At its core, IV PADS is more than a shelter—it is a community united in compassion, working together to create lasting change.

For more information, or to find out how you can help support IV PADS, please visit ivpads.com , or contact:

IV PADS

PO Box 1012, LaSalle, IL 61301

Peru PADS: (815) 224-3047

Ottawa PADS: (815) 433-1292

Lily PADS Peru: (815) 224-7970

Lily PADS Too Ottawa: (815) 313-5776

ivpads.com

lilypadsstore.org