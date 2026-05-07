Spring Clean Your Diet with Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating

Spring has a way of making everything feel lighter—our schedules, our moods, and yes, even our meals. As the season begins to shift, now is the perfect time to refresh what’s on your plate. Take the guesswork out of balanced nutrition with foods that are satisfying and easy to enjoy with Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating.

This spring, we’re welcoming a fresh lineup of seasonal salads and new vegetarian meals that make eating well feel effortless while embracing the flavors of the season. Think crisp greens, colorful produce, hearty plant-based ingredients, and perfectly portioned servings. Meals that feel just right for longer days and warmer weather.

Our spring salad collection brings together bold flavors and fresh textures that keep lunch or dinner exciting, whether you’re easing into healthier habits or already in the groove. They’re filling, thoughtfully prepared, and crafted to help you feel energized—not weighed down.

We’re also excited to expand our vegetarian offerings, proving that plant-inspired meals can be just as comforting and craveable as any classic favorite. These dishes are built with variety, balance, and satisfaction in mind, making them an easy choice whether you follow a vegetarian lifestyle or simply want to add more plant-forward meals to your week.

Spring is all about progress, not perfection. With Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating, you don’t have to plan, prep, or second guess—just enjoy wholesome meals made to support your goals and your schedule.

Ready to freshen things up? Explore our spring menus, discover your new favorites, and place your order today. A lighter, brighter season starts with what’s on your plate.

Learn more at seattlesutton.com/menus or call 1-800-442-3438 to place your order today.

Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating

611 E Stevenson Rd

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: (800) 442-3438

SeattleSutton.com

Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating Logo (Provided)