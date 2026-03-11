Norberg Memorial Home Offers Free Vital ICE Safety App to Community

Norberg Memorial Home is encouraging residents to take advantage of a free safety program available through its website that could help first responders in medical emergencies.

The program, called Vital ICE (In Case of Emergency), is a free smartphone app designed to provide emergency personnel with important medical and contact information when a person is unable to communicate. The app allows users to store vital health details directly on their phone so they can be quickly accessed by EMS, police, or fire personnel during an emergency.

Through the Vital ICE system, individuals can record information such as medical conditions, allergies, medications, emergency contacts, physicians, and insurance details. Having this information readily available can help first responders make quicker and more informed decisions in critical situations.

The app also includes several additional safety features. Users can send an alert to emergency contacts with their location if they are involved in an emergency, store photos of insurance cards, set medication reminders, and access basic first aid information for common emergencies.

Another benefit of the program is its notification capability. Local emergency services can send important alerts and instructions to app users during emergencies, helping keep the community informed when urgent situations arise.

Norberg Memorial Home provides access to the program as a free community service and encourages residents of all ages to download and set up the app. The program is available for both Apple and Android smartphones.

Those interested can learn more and access the download information by visiting the resources section of Norberg Memorial Home’s website.

For more information about the Vital ICE program, visit: www.norbergfh.com/resources/vital-ice .

Norberg Memorial Home hopes that making this life-saving tool available will help improve emergency response and provide an added level of safety for families throughout the community.

For more information, please contact:

Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments

701 E Thompson Street

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-875-2425

norbergfh.com

Norberg Memorial Home logo