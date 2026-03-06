Illinois Valley PADS - How Do Our Lily PADS Resale Stores Help Our IV PADS Homeless Shelters? (Provided)

The Illinois Valley PADS (IV PADS) homeless shelters in Peru and Ottawa provide food, shelter, and services to those who are homeless in our communities to build a brighter future. A vital partner in making this mission possible is our Lily PADS Resale Boutiques and the many ways that they help us!

When a client arrives at one of our shelters without appropriate clothing, and we do not have the needed items on hand, a request is sent to the stores and is filled by staff at no cost. From everyday clothing to personal care essentials, the resale stores help ensure our clients have what they need to feel comfortable and confident.

If a PADS client or IVCC student has a job interview or clothing need, Lily PADS steps in again. This process helps provide the clients and students with adequate clothing for a positive first impression for employment.

As clients transition from shelter into their own housing, the support continues. Lily PADS provides household essentials such as utensils, cookware, linens, small appliances, or furniture. Our Lily PADS trucks even assist with delivery, helping transform an empty space into a true home.

Beyond meeting direct client needs, Lily PADS plays a critical financial role. Approximately 45% of the shelters’operational budgets are supported through resale store proceeds. That means every donated item and every purchase directly strengthens the work of IV PADS.

Community support is essential. By donating clean, gently used, sellable items in good condition, you directly impact the lives of those experiencing homelessness.

Donation Hours:

9a.m.– 4 p.m. (closed on Sunday)

Peru: 4471 Progress Blvd. 815-224-7970

Ottawa: 411 E. Stevenson Road 815-313-5776

Donation Guidelines can be found on our website at https://lilypadsstore.org . Call ahead to schedule furniture pickup.

IV PADS

PO Box 1012, LaSalle, IL 61301

Peru PADS: (815) 224-3047

Ottawa PADS: (815) 433-1292

Lily PADS Peru: (815) 224-7970

Lily PADS Too Ottawa: (815) 313-5776

ivpads.com

lilypadsstore.org