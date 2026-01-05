Illinois Valley PADS: Who We Are

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter (IV PADS) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization established in 1991, dedicated to providing shelter, food, and supportive services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness in our communities. Our mission is to meet immediate needs while helping those we serve build stability and a brighter future.

IV PADS operates emergency shelters in Peru and Ottawa, along with Lily PADS Resale Stores in both communities. These resale stores play a vital role in supporting our mission, with proceeds helping fund shelter operations and services. Our shelters are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from August 1 through May 31, ensuring that those in need have a safe and welcoming place to stay during the most critical months of the year.

During the most recent shelter season, IV PADS served 578 individuals, including 42 families with 87 children. In addition to providing a safe place to sleep, we served 89,958 meals, offering three nutritious meals each day to shelter clients. These numbers reflect both the growing need in our region and the community’s continued support of our mission.

Beyond food and shelter, IV PADS focuses on helping clients move toward independence. Our services include case management and personalized service plans, employment, budgeting, parenting classes, mental health support groups, and life skills training. We offer family rooms to help keep households together and provide housing assistance through community partners. For those who choose to participate, we also offer optional Bible-centered groups for spiritual encouragement.

Through compassionate care, collaboration, and community support, IV PADS continues to serve as a vital resource in the Illinois Valley—helping neighbors in need find hope, stability, and a path forward.

For more information, please contact:

IV PADS

PO Box 1012, LaSalle, IL 61301

Peru PADS: (815) 224-3047

Ottawa PADS: (815) 433-1292

Lily PADS Peru: (815) 224-7970

Lily PADS Too Ottawa: (815) 313-5776

ivpads.com

lilypadsstore.org