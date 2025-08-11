Fall Flag Football Returns to Bureau County Metro Center

Get ready to hit the field! The Bureau County Metro Center’s Fall Flag Football program is back, and registration is now open. With age divisions for Kindergarten–1st grade, 2nd–3rd grade, and 4th–5th grade, young athletes will have the opportunity to develop their skills, build teamwork, and most importantly—have fun in a safe, supportive environment.

Games kick off Saturday, September 13th at Zearing Park and will run each Saturday throughout the season. This program continues to grow in popularity, offering a fast-paced and exciting way for kids to learn the game of football without the physical contact of traditional tackle football. It’s a great way to introduce beginners to the sport or help more experienced players sharpen their technique.

The registration deadline is August 22nd, so be sure to sign up early to secure a spot. The cost is $55 for BCMC members, $60 for Princeton residents, and $65 for non-residents. Practices will be held during the week at the Bureau County Metro Center, making it convenient for local families.

As always, volunteer coaches are needed and deeply appreciated. Coaches play a key role in creating a fun, encouraging experience for every participant, and will have access to BCMC facilities for team practices.

Whether you’re a returning player or brand new to the program, Fall Flag Football at the Bureau County Metro Center offers a great chance to stay active, make new friends, and learn valuable life skills through sport.

For more information or to sign up, contact Brett Renner, Recreation Supervisor at the Princeton Park District/Bureau County Metro Center. Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of the season’s most exciting community sports programs!

For more information, please contact:

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org

