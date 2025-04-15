The Importance of Sump Pumps and Generators During Storm Season

As a homeowner, the anxieties of storm season—including the heavy downpours, flash flooding, and power outages—can be all too familiar. That’s why it’s important to have both a reliable sump pump and a generator, which can protect your property and give you peace of mind that your home and belongings are safe.

1. Sump pumps. A sump pump is used to move water away from your home’s foundation and to keep water from flooding your basement during heavy rains. If your sump pump isn’t working properly, you could end up with ruined storage items and/or furnishings in your basement.

Experts recommend replacing your sump pump every seven to 10 years. Additionally, regular maintenance is important to ensure the system keeps working efficiently. As part of their plumbing services, Kettman Heating and Plumbing offers sump pump installation and maintenance, along with battery-operated backup sump pump installations.

2. Generators. Serious storms often take out the electricity, leaving your home without lights, heating, or essential appliances. A reliable generator is crucial to provide a backup power source until your home’s main power source returns.

For reliable emergency power solutions, consider Kettman Heating and Plumbing. Kettman offers Honeywell generators and services both Honeywell and Generac models. Kettman can also assist in selecting the ideal generator for your home, considering factors like basement size, power requirements, and local flood risks, ensuring you’re prepared for any power outage.

During storm season, when heavy rains and power outages can be frequent, investing in a reliable sump pump and generator for your home is an investment in peace of mind. Take the proactive step towards safeguarding your comfort and security. Contact Kettman Heating and Plumbing today to discuss your sump pump and generator needs.

For more information, please call (815) 339-6124 or visit https://www.kettmanheating.com/.

