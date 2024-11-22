Understanding Homeowner's Insurance: What's Covered and What Isn’t

Homeowner’s insurance protects your most significant investment — your home. It covers a range of risks, offering financial security in case of unexpected events. However, it’s important to know what is included and what isn’t.

A standard policy covers your home’s structure, personal belongings, and liability protection. If your home is damaged by fire, storms, or vandalism, the policy helps with repair or replacement costs. Personal items like furniture, electronics, and clothing are usually covered for damage or theft. Liability coverage provides financial protection if someone gets hurt on your property or if you damage someone else’s property.

Not everything is included, though. Damages from natural disasters like floods, earthquakes, or hurricanes often require separate coverage. Standard policies also do not cover routine wear and tear or maintenance issues, such as a leaking roof or aging plumbing. Additionally, high-value items like jewelry, art, or collectibles may not be fully protected without purchasing separate insurance or endorsements to cover their full value.

Understanding what your policy covers and where it falls short helps you make informed choices about extra protection. For example, imagine a homeowner whose basement floods after a heavy rainstorm. Without a flood insurance policy, they would have to pay out of pocket for water damage repairs and replacing ruined belongings. Similarly, if you own expensive artwork or jewelry, scheduling these items individually can give you the peace of mind that their full worth is covered.

Don’t leave your home vulnerable to unexpected risks. Connect with Brennan & Stuart to review your current coverage and explore options that fit your needs. Our knowledgeable agents can help you understand your policy, recommend additional protections, and ensure your home and belongings are fully safeguarded.

Contact us at 815-223-0137 to get a personalized quote and the peace of mind you deserve.

Brennan & Stuart

222 Bucklin Street

La Salle, IL 61301

815-223-0137

www.brennanstuart.com

Brennan & Stuart Inc Sponsored logo 2022