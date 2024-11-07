Turkey Trot at Bureau County Metro Center: Family Fun Run This Thanksgiving

Kick off Thanksgiving with a dose of fresh air, fun, and fitness at the BCMC Turkey Trot, a lighthearted one-mile event at Zearing Park. Unlike a traditional 5K, the Turkey Trot is designed as a family-friendly activity for all ages and fitness levels. Whether you’re looking to walk, jog, trot, or sprint to the finish, this event promises an enjoyable way to balance out the holiday feasting with a bit of exercise.

Event Details:

The Turkey Trot takes place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 28, 2024, with the starting gun at 8 a.m. sharp. Participants will follow a one-mile course, perfect for families, friends, or anyone looking to stay active before indulging in the big holiday meal. For those who want to go beyond the one-mile mark, feel free to continue on the course—there are no rules stopping extra laps!

Registration and Admission:

You can register ahead of time at the BCMC front desk or by calling 815-872-0840 before November 27. Admission is $5 per person or $10 per family, for Princeton residents, and $7 for non-residents ($12 for non-resident families), making it an affordable way to bring everyone together. For those making last-minute Thanksgiving plans, race-day registration will be available with exact cash ($5, $7, $10, or $12, no change provided) at the park.

Add a Festive Twist:

Costumes are encouraged! Participants are welcome to dress up in their favorite Thanksgiving-themed attire, adding a festive flair to this community gathering.

Organized by Pam Lasier, the Turkey Trot is a non-competitive event — no timers, t-shirts, medals, or prizes — just a feel-good, active start to Thanksgiving Day. Join BCMC and celebrate with family, friends, and your community while making memories that will last a lifetime. Gobble, Gobble!

For more information, please contact:

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org

Bureau County Metro Center