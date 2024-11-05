Funeral Benefits and Services for Veterans

Veterans Day began as Armistice Day on November 11, 1919, commemorating the end of World War I. The name was changed in 1954 to honor all the men and women of our military.

When a veteran dies, there are special options for burials and survivor benefits that are important to be aware of. All veterans and military retirees qualify to have a veteran’s burial or other funeral honors. Some of these benefits include transportation, funeral, and burial costs, plus other assistance from the Veterans Administration. To receive benefits, the family will need a copy of the veteran’s discharge papers, known as form DD214.

“The family will need the discharge papers to receive any benefits related to funeral expenses, and filling out the most current form is important,” said Ryan Brooke, President of Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa.

Copies of the DD214 can be obtained from the Veterans Administration, and some funeral homes can assist the surviving spouse with the specific VA paperwork and finances, too.

“I sit with families and help them fill out the form to receive the bronze plaque from the VA,” Brooke said. “The form needs both of our signatures, and also provides an opportunity for what the spouse would like to do for themselves. Additionally, we file the VA reimbursement form for the plaque and subtract the reimbursement amount from the order to ease the burden on the family.”

Oakwood Memorial Park is proud to honor all veterans on their Bronze Honor Roll, where every veteran has his or her own inscription, noted by the year they passed.

Additionally, if Oakwood receives a donation in a veteran’s name, they will place a special bronze star beside the person’s name. The Bronze Honor Roll at Oakwood Memorial Park is a special way of thanking veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

