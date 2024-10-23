The Importance of Making Funeral Pre-Arrangements

One of the unfortunate realities of life is the inevitability of death.

We may not enjoy talking about our own death and funeral, but making arrangements ahead of time, known as pre-need planning, is a wise investment that can also be emotionally helpful to your survivors.

Pre-need planning is different than making at-need arrangements in several ways. At-need happens at the time of death and is often difficult to handle because of time constraints and heavy emotions. With pre-planning, all the details are addressed ahead of time so that the process for services and burial are much smoother and easier to handle.

No matter what details you envision for yourself or your loved ones, making pre-arrangements accomplishes several things:

Eases Your Family’s Burden

When you pre-plan, most decisions are already made. Specific details such as the type of casket and display, the service you want, and burial location are all set in place. This will eliminate having to choose during a time of immediate grief and also reduces the chances of disagreements among your family members, something that often occurs with at-need arrangements.

Addresses All Finances

Funeral services and burials have costs, and handling these details can be stressful during a time of grief and emotional stress. By planning ahead, all the financial and personal details, plus any related funeral trusts and insurances, are taken care of.

Arrange Any Special Requests

Making pre-arrangements ensures any final requests will be carried out. You may want a special service, burial, or headstone. Some people may want a certain event as part of the funeral, or even no funeral at all. Planning ahead addresses all these requests.

For more information on pre-need planning, please visit our website or call 815-875-2425.

Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments

701 E. Thompson St

Princeton, IL 61356

