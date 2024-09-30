IVCIL Presents Check to JFK School’s Special Education Department

On September 4, staff at Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living (IVCIL) presented a check to JFK Elementary School in Spring Valley for $831. The funds were the result of IVCIL’s successful Peer Counseling event, their Back to School Lemonade “Shake Up” Sale on August 8. IVCIL staff and consumers, along with teachers from JFK Elementary School, sold lemon shake ups and other fair foods. This fun event brought together over 200 community members, and raised funds to support the school’s Special Education programs.

Maggie Backes, IVCIL’s Youth Transition Coordinator, came up with the idea for the lemon shake up stand. “It gave our consumers great pride to assist our local elementary school with purchasing supplies for their Special Education Department,” she explained. “Many of our consumers were once students at JFK Spring Valley Elementary’s life skills classrooms that benefited from the fundraiser.”

The funds will be put to immediate use in JFK’s life skills classrooms. According to Kristin Wrobleski, a Special Education teacher at JFK, the money will help replace old kitchen supplies, including pots, pans, and baking utensils. They also plan to purchase an electric griddle and a can opener to support the students’ learning. These tools are vital in teaching the students essential life skills that will help them gain independence as they grow.

Wrobleski also explained more about the school’s programs. “We have two life skills classrooms, K-4 and 4-8,” she said. “The younger students work on communication skills, social skills, and hygiene, along with reading and math. In the older classroom, we also work on academics and have classroom jobs like laundry and cleaning. We also teach independence by cooking and going out in the community to shop and eat.”

IVCIL is thrilled with the growth of their Peer Counseling Services for their consumers, and look forward to supporting such a meaningful event next year.

For more information, or to donate to this worthy organization, please contact:

Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living

1 Les Buzz Way

Spring Valley, IL 61362

Ph: (815) 224-3126

ivcil.com