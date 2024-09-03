Concert for a Cause: Get Ready to Groove!

Prepare to “Twist and Shout” as Ottawa Friendship House hosts their annual fundraiser “Concert for a Cause,” featuring the fantastic Beatles Tribute Band, American English! This event will unite the community for a night of iconic music, mouth-watering food, and a shared dedication to a worthy cause.

Event Details

Save the date for Friday, September 20th! The gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with the concert starting at 6:30 p.m. The event will take place at 1718 N. 2525th Rd. in Ottawa, offering a beautiful backdrop of the Covel Creek bluff. Bring your lawn chairs and settle in for an evening of music and fun under the stars.

Supporting a Great Cause

This concert is about more than just entertainment; it’s an opportunity to support Ottawa Friendship House, an organization committed to improving the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Your attendance helps advance their mission to empower individuals to reach their fullest potential.

Delicious Food & Drink

Attendees can indulge in tasty bites from Tony’s Tacos JP, Maria’s Pizza Peru, Polancic’s Tenderloins, and Tropical Sno Two Rivers. For drinks, head over to the Tangled Roots Beer Tent, enjoy a glass of wine from August Hill, or savor a cocktail from Kountry Vodka. Outside food and drinks are not permitted, as a portion of the food truck sales will benefit Ottawa Friendship House.

Tickets & Sponsorship

General admission tickets are available for $30. For those seeking a VIP experience, consider the Table Sponsor Opportunity for $600, which includes admission for six, a bottle of wine, and a picnic basket of cheese and crackers. With only 25 tables available, it’s a unique way to enjoy the event while supporting a great cause.

Don’t miss out on this special evening of music, community, and giving back. Join us for the “Concert for a Cause” and help make a difference with Ottawa Friendship House!

To purchase tickets, please click here .

Ottawa Friendship House

1718 N. 2525th Rd.

Ottawa, IL 613350

Ph: (815) 434-0737

friendshiphouseillinois.org

Ottawa Friendship House