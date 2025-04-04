St. Bede raises $264,000 in St. Benedict’s Day of Giving

St. Bede Academy freshman Connor Holly adds his name to the "Bruin Impact Wall" after donating to the St. Benedict’s Day campaign on March 21, 2025. Holly was one of hundreds of students who took part in giving back during the campaign. (Photo provided by Goldie Rapp)

St. Bede Abbey and Academy announced the results of its annual St. Benedict’s Day of Giving, held March 21. The campaign raised $264,000 from 494 donors.

“It was deeply moving to see our beloved St. Bede community come together, in unity, to make St. Benedict’s Day a resounding success,” said Michel Massamba, director of mission advancement and major gifts. “What this reaffirms is that the future of both our Abbey and Academy is in excellent hands, with the support of our alumni and friends whose generosity continues to strengthen our community.”

The funds directly support the St. Bede Annual Fund, which bridges the gap in tuition by covering costs associated with professional development for teachers, STEM and teaching resources, athletic, fine arts and student programs, Christian and faith formation and maintaining campus facilities.

As an independent institution, St. Bede does not receive state or diocesan funding and relies entirely on the generosity of its donors.

A key factor in the campaign’s success was the $98,000 in matching gift challenges, which were unlocked throughout the day. Additionally, a donor contributed a $50,000 donor rally challenge, which spurred an increase in participation in the campaign.