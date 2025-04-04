Granville library to screen documentary ‘Rachel Carson’

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a matinee screening of the documentary, “Rachel Carson,” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 8.

When Carson’s “Silent Spring” was published in 1962, it became a phenomenon – a passionate, eloquent warning about the long-term dangers of pesticides. It unleashed a national debate and was greeted by vigorous attacks from the chemical industry and would inspire President John F. Kennedy to launch the first-ever investigation into the public health effects of pesticides that would eventually result in new laws governing the regulation of these deadly agents.

The film is 1 hour, 45 minutes, and is rated PG. It is made possible through public performance rights by Kanopy. The screening will take place at the Granville library. Following the conclusion of the film, an Ambassador with SciStarter, an online database for Citizen Science projects, will share related information and resources. The Granville Library is located at 214 S. McCoy St. For information, call the library at 815-339-2038.

‘Free for All: The Public Library,’ to be screened

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a film screening, in partnership with Independent Lens and WTVP, of “Free for All: The Public Library,” at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 10, in celebration of National Library Week.

The film tells the story of the quiet revolutionaries who made a simple idea happen. From pioneering women behind the Free Library Movement to today’s librarians who service the people despite working in a contentious age of closures, funding cuts and book bans, meet those who created a civic institution where everything is free and the doors are open to all.

Following the screening, library staff will share information on library card sign-up and resources available from the library. The film is an hour in length. “Free for All: The Public Library” will premiere on PBS nationwide on April 29. National Library Week is an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening our communities.