State Rep. Briel, Safe Journeys to host safety planning event on April 11

Susan Bursztynsky, the executive director of Safe Journeys, talks about advocating for victims of sexual and domestic violence at a 2024 event. Safe Journeys will team up with state Rep. Amy "Murri" Briel, D-Ottawa, for a safety planning event. (Derek Barichello)

Encouraging men and women of any age to establish an emergency plan and support system, state Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, is collaborating with Safe Journeys, a local nonprofit that specializes in sexual assault and domestic violence support, to host a Safety Planning event from 1 to 3 p.m. April 11, at Briel’s Ottawa district office, 628 Columbus St, Suite 408.

“We’ve come a long way in talking about dating violence, but there are still some pretty big misunderstandings floating around — making it hard for both men and women to figure out how to get help safely when they need it,” Briel said. “Safe Journeys is an amazing organization serving La Salle and Livingston counties where those seeking support can find a safe place for counseling, case management and shelter.”

The event, “Prepare Yourself For Anything,” will touch on creating a plan for leaving a dangerous situation, how to stay safe while out alone, among other items.

“This event is for anyone interested in learning more about what we can do to protect ourselves, whether walking alone at night or making an ‘escape plan’ with trusted friends and family when a situation goes awry,” Briel said.

Those interested are encouraged to RSVP by emailing LJackson.staterepbriel76@gmail.com.

If you or a loved one are seeking support, Safe Journeys has a 24-hour hotline which can be reached at 815-673-1555 or 800-892-3375.