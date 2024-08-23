Building Connections: Join Our PTSD Peer Support Group at IVCIL

The PTSD Peer Support Group at the Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living (IVCIL) was established in June 2024, in response to increasing inquiries from individuals living with a disability who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The group was created to provide a space for these individuals to connect and support one another.

Gina, a member of the community who lives with both PTSD and a disability, played a crucial role in forming the group. She expressed a strong desire to assist her peers in navigating their experiences, believing that offering support benefits others but also provides her with a sense of purpose.

The group meets on the third Tuesday of each month from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at IVCIL’s Spring Valley location. The meetings are designed to offer a supportive, positive, and safe environment where attendees can connect with others who share similar experiences. The goal is to provide hope and a sense of community, making attendees feel less isolated.

Group meetings usually attract five to ten participants. Gina serves as the group facilitator, and is assisted by Sabrina Bedenko, the Independent Living Specialist at IVCIL. Sabrina helps coordinate community speakers to enhance the meetings, providing valuable information and resources.

August’s session featured Brian Zebron and his comfort dog, Haven, both of whom were very well-received. Brian discussed the role of therapy and emotional support animals. September’s meeting will be about personal self-defense.

The atmosphere is relaxed, with coffee, water, and light snacks provided. Participation in discussions is encouraged but not mandatory.

The group primarily focuses on the non-medical aspects of living with PTSD and disabilities, offering practical support and strategies for daily living. Open to individuals aged 21 and older, the group has received positive feedback and referrals from local health care agencies, reflecting its growing impact in the community.

For more information, please contact:

Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living

1 Les Buzz Way

Spring Valley, IL 61362

Ph: (815) 224-3126

ivcil.com