Three Things to Consider About Cremation

According to cremationassociation.org , more than 60% of funerals in the U.S. involve cremation, and the number continues to rise. Whether or not cremation is right for your loved ones depends on several factors, but here are three things to consider.

How Cremation Works

When a loved one passes, the family can work with the funeral home on options for services and burial, including cremation. Some funeral homes have their own crematorium and others work with an offsite location. The cremated remains, or cremains, are sealed in a package and given to the family.

Cost of Cremation

Cremation can be more affordable than standard burials, but not always. Every situation is different depending on services, which is why advanced planning is so important. This eases the burden on your family and eliminates any financial concerns at the time of death.

What to Do with the Cremated Ashes

A common question from families is what to do with the ashes. Some choose to place the ashes in a special urn to keep in their home. Others may scatter the ashes in a certain location, especially to satisfy a request from a lost loved one. When it comes to scattering ashes, however, it is important to be aware of any restrictions. For example, in Illinois you need written permission from private property owners to scatter remains on their land; this includes cemeteries. Other options for scattering ashes may include in a body of water, in nature on public land, or in a designated scattering garden in a cemetery.

Oakwood Memorial Park has many options to meet your needs.

There is a corridor in the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum that features indoor niches for urns, plus beautiful outdoor options in the Garden of Tranquility. This is a special area of the park that can accommodate both above and below-ground burials.

For questions on cremation and burial options, visit oakwoodmemorialpartk.net or call 815-433-0313.

Oakwood Memorial Park

2405 Champlain St

Ottawa, IL 61350

