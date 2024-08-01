Celebrating National Friendship Day with Ottawa Friendship House

National Friendship Day, celebrated on the first Sunday in August, is a special occasion dedicated to cherishing the bonds of friendship that bring joy, support, and meaning to our lives. It’s a day to recognize and appreciate the importance of friends and the positive impact they have on our well-being.

This year, let’s celebrate National Friendship Day by highlighting the remarkable work of Ottawa Friendship House, an institution that embodies the spirit of friendship and community support for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD).

The values of friendship, inclusion, and compassion are at the heart of Ottawa Friendship House’s mission. They provide a range of services, including Community Integrated Living Arrangements (CILAs), supportive day programming, and a Community Employment initiative, ensuring that individuals with IDD can lead fulfilling, independent lives.

On National Friendship Day, we can honor the values of friendship by engaging in activities that foster connection and community. Here are a few ways to celebrate:

1. Reach Out to Friends: Take time to reconnect with old friends and strengthen existing bonds. A simple call, text, or video chat can make a big difference.

2. Volunteer: Spending time volunteering at organizations like Ottawa Friendship House. Your time and effort can help support their mission and make a positive impact on the lives of individuals with IDD.

3. Host a Friendship Gathering: Organize a small gathering with friends to celebrate the day. Sharing stories, laughter, and creating new memories help reinforce the importance of friendship.

4. Support Local Initiatives: Donate to or participate in events hosted by local organizations that promote friendship, inclusion, and support for individuals with disabilities.

By celebrating National Friendship Day, we not only honor the friendships in our own lives but also recognize the vital role that institutions like Ottawa Friendship House play in fostering a sense of community and belonging for everyone. Let’s embrace the spirit of friendship and make a positive impact together.

For more information, please contact:

Ottawa Friendship House

1718 N. 2525th Rd.

Ottawa, IL 613350

Ph: (815) 434-0737

friendshiphouseillinois.org

Ottawa Friendship House