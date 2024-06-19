Steps to Take if You’ve Been Injured by a Defective Product

Every year, countless people around the country are severely injured or killed as a result of accidents caused by defective products. Experiencing those traumatic accidents can be overwhelming, and the physical and financial toll can be significant. Understanding what product liability is and knowing the steps to take afterward can make a considerable difference in protecting your health and legal rights.

Product liability is the legal responsibility of manufacturers, distributors, and sellers to ensure product safety. If a defective product causes injury, these parties can be held liable. Defects may occur in design, manufacturing, or marketing.

Here are the immediate steps to take after an incident:

Seek Medical Attention : Immediately seek medical help, even if the injury appears minor. Medical records will be crucial evidence if you decide to pursue a legal claim.



: Immediately seek medical help, even if the injury appears minor. Medical records will be crucial evidence if you decide to pursue a legal claim. Preserve Evidence : Keep the defective product unchanged and preserve all related materials, like packaging and receipts. Document every detail of the incident and take photos of your injuries.



: Keep the defective product unchanged and preserve all related materials, like packaging and receipts. Document every detail of the incident and take photos of your injuries. Seek Legal Representation: Consult with a lawyer who specializes in product liability cases. An experienced attorney can guide you through the legal process, inform you of your rights, and help you pursue compensation.



Following these steps helps manage the immediate aftermath of injury and strengthens your position should you decide to pursue legal action. Meyers & Flowers attorneys are experienced in investigating, negotiating, and litigating product liability claims. They offer a free consultation to assess your case and will advise you on the best legal options.

If you or a loved one has been injured by a defective product, contact Meyers & Flowers for expert guidance and representation. Their dedicated attorneys will fight for your rights and hold responsible parties accountable, allowing you to focus on your recovery.

For more information, please contact:

Meyers, Flowers, Bruno, McPhedran & Herrmann

1200 Maple Drive

Peru, IL 61354

815-223-0230

www.meyers-flowers.com

Meyers, Flowers, Bruno, McPhederan and Herrmann logo 2022