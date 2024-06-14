Oakwood Memorial Park’s Tranquility Garden Provides Unique Burial Options

Cremation is one of the most popular alternative choices to traditional burial. But many families struggle with what to do with the cremains (the remaining ashes and bone debris following the cremation) afterward. Some still choose a standard burial, while others may wish to place the cremains in a mausoleum or columbarium, or even scatter them in a beloved location.

At Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa, there is another option: the Tranquility Garden.

The Tranquility Garden is a special segment of the park that provides a permanent, scenic area where your loved ones can be honored and visited for generations to come. The garden is ever-expanding, and offers an array of burial and visitation options, with unique features that families can choose from to create the perfect space for their loved ones’ remains.

“Families can opt for above ground or in-ground burials,” said Ryan Brooke, owner of Oakwood Memorial Park. “The Tranquility Garden is designed to be added to over time. We also offer an outdoor pavilion for services and gatherings.”

One of the more serene and well-regarded features of the Tranquility Garden is the walking path.

The path follows along a creek with benches to sit on and several stopping points designed to allow visitors to pause and reflect as they work through their grief.

While many families choose to hold on to their loved ones’ remains after cremation, a time may come when a final resting place is preferred.

“As cremation grows in popularity, families take their loved ones home until they are ready to place them in a permanent location. Oakwood offers many options for this permanent location for family and friends to visit,” Brooke said.

For more information, or questions about visitations and guidelines, please visit oakwoodmemorialpark.net or call us at 815-433-0313.

Oakwood Memorial Park

2405 Champlain St

Ottawa, IL