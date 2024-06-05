June 21: Alzheimer's Awareness and Support for Adults with Disabilities

June 21 marks the longest day of the year, a day dedicated to raising awareness about Alzheimer’s disease. This neurodegenerative disorder profoundly impacts millions worldwide, including adults with disabilities. At Ottawa Friendship House, we understand the unique challenges faced by individuals with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, particularly those who also live with a disability.

Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by the progressive loss of memory, cognitive abilities, and functional skills. For adults with disabilities, the onset of Alzheimer’s can exacerbate existing challenges, making daily activities even more difficult to manage. The combination of Alzheimer’s and pre-existing disabilities often necessitates specialized care and support to ensure these individuals maintain their quality of life.

At Ottawa Friendship House, we recognize the importance of a calming environment for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Our geriatric room is specifically designed to provide a serene and secure space where individuals can find respite from the overwhelming stimuli that can often exacerbate symptoms. This dedicated area is equipped with comfortable furnishings, soothing colors, and a quiet atmosphere to help reduce anxiety and confusion.

Our day program also includes activities tailored to the abilities and interests of individuals with Alzheimer’s. These activities are designed to stimulate cognitive function, promote social interaction, and enhance overall well-being. Our trained staff is experienced in providing compassionate care, ensuring that each person receives the attention and support they need.

On June 21, as we observe Alzheimer’s Awareness Day, Ottawa Friendship House staff reaffirms our commitment to supporting adults with both Alzheimer’s and a disability. By providing specialized spaces and programs, we strive to create an environment where every individual feels safe, respected, and cared for. Raising awareness and understanding of Alzheimer’s is crucial, and together, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by this challenging condition.

For more information, or to support Ottawa Friendship House, please contact:

Ottawa Friendship House

1718 N. 2525th Rd.

Ottawa, IL 613350

Ph: (815) 434-0737

friendshiphouseillinois.org

