3 Reasons To Have Your A/C Serviced Now

Wondering if your air conditioning unit is overdue for servicing? Don’t wait for the sweltering summer heat to arrive before finding out. Here are three reasons to schedule maintenance sooner rather than later:

1. Lifespan.

According to the US Department of Energy, air conditioning units that are properly maintained have an average lifespan of 15 to 20 years. If your appliance is older than that, you should consider replacing it. Qualified professionals, such as those on staff at Kettman Heating and Plumbing, can inspect your unit to make sure it’s running at peak efficiency.

2. Preventative Maintenance.

Scheduling an annual A/C tuneup is the best step you can take towards preventing your unit from breaking down in the heat of summer, when cool air is most essential. Neglecting necessary maintenance ensures a steady decline in air conditioning performance, while energy usage steadily increases. Make sure to have your air conditioner’s filters, coils, and fins checked regularly so the entire unit can continue to function effectively.

3. Avoid peak season.

Beat the rush and schedule your A/C tune-up in spring, during the HVAC off-season. This way, you’ll avoid the summer scramble for appointments and ensure your unit is ready to tackle the heat.

Now that spring is here and warmer weather is on the way, call Kettman Heating and Plumbing for your A/C tune-up. A trusted name in the heating and air conditioning business for more than 40 years, Kettman specializes in the installation and service of all major air conditioning brands.

For more information, please contact:

Kettman Heating and Plumbing : 107 E. Harrison St. : Granville, IL 61326 :

(815) 339-6124 : https://www.kettmanheating.com/

