Community Grant Through IVCIL Assists Those with Disabilities

The Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living (IVCIL) is excited to offer the available application for its Community Grant, now open for 2024. This special grant has been funded by the IVCIL Board, staff, and volunteers (through fundraising events), outside donors, and other businesses and organizations. The hope is to encourage opportunities for growth and equal access to services for people with disabilities living in the IVCIL service area.

“This grant came about when IVCIL decided that it wanted to give back to our community,” explained Jessica Ortega, Resource Coordinator for IVCIL. “It is available to anyone with a disability who lives in LaSalle, Bureau, Stark, Putnam, or Marshall counties. Individuals, families, organizations, schools, park districts, and other agencies are encouraged to apply for funding to help maximize independence in the lives of people with disabilities.”

According to Ortega, building handicap-accessible ramps has been a very popular use of funds lately, but they’ve also helped people with shower stalls, medical mattresses, clothing, food, gas cards, and assistive devices. “We’ve also been able to provide a lift for a van, eyeglasses, a microwave, a washer, a couch, and vehicle tires for those in need,” added Ortega. “The application for this grant has been re-released on our website at www.ivcil.com under “Programs.” Paper applications are available at our offices, or call us at 815-224-3126.”

Open-ended applications will be accepted year-round, but are reviewed quarterly in March, June, September, and December. Applicants may be contacted for more information, and will be contacted by phone or email once their application has been reviewed by the Community Grant Committee.

IVCIL relies on generous donations from local residents and area businesses in order to keep the grant open and available for those with disabilities who need assistance. Donations are accepted year-round; please call IVCIL at 815-224-3126 or visit www.ivcil.com for more information.

Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living

1 Les Buzz Way

Spring Valley, IL 61362

Ph: (815) 224-3126

ivcil.com