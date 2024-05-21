La Salle approves $12,500 grant for downtown rehabilitation

The building, the former La Salle Office Supply, at 907 First St. will be getting a facelift as the council unanimously approved a grant to Margie King for facade improvements, specifically for replacing the windows and doors on the first and second floor and a new storefront. (Maribeth Wilson)

The La Salle City Council approved last week a $12,500 commercial development grant.

The building, the former La Salle Office Supply, at 907 First St. will be getting a facelift as the council unanimously approved a grant to Margie King for facade improvements, specifically for replacing the windows and doors on the first and second floor and a new storefront.

Alderman John “Doc” Lavieri said the rendering king provided to the council of her project was tremendous.

“It looks good and they’re not finished,” Alderman Tom Ptak said.

In January, the council unanimously approved petitions by David Raccuglia to subdivide 901 First St. into two buildings, 901 and 907 First Street – for commercial space and, above 907 First St., a single-family residential component.

The funds for commercial redevelopment grants come from the county through the American Rescue Plan Act.